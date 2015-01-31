Preview: Arkansas at Florida

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson talked about how his team was unable to “finish the deal” when it last faced Florida. The 25th-ranked Razorbacks have made a habit of winning tight games lately, however, and look to continue the trend as they attempt to end a 10-game slide in Gainesville against the Gators on Saturday. The Razorbacks were one of a handful of teams that seriously challenged Florida during its 30-game winning streak last season, losing by two points in overtime at Fayetteville.

Arkansas has dealt with enough close calls during SEC action, posting a 4-1 record in games decided by five points or fewer after edging Tennessee 69-64 on Tuesday. The Gators, who have not lost at home to the Razorbacks since Arkansas’ national championship season in 1994-95, stopped a three-game losing streak - and avoided dropping below .500 in conference play for the first time since Jan. 12, 2010 - with a 52-50 road victory at Alabama. “It’s been a tough stretch, but I‘m happy. Maybe we can build on this game,” said Gators forward Dorian Finney-Smith, whose go-ahead dunk with 21.4 seconds left and blocked shot on the other end sealed the win.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT ARKANSAS (16-4, 5-2 SEC): Bobby Portis (team highs of 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds) saw his program record of five consecutive double-doubles in conference action snapped as he recorded 17 points and eight boards Tuesday, but he still is averaging 18.9 and 11 over that span. The 6-11 forward and guard Michael Qualls (16.5 points) form the highest-scoring duo in the SEC, with one of the two players serving as the team’s top scorer in 17 of its 20 contests. Senior guard Rashad Madden recorded three assists against Tennessee to move into a three-way tie for eighth place on the school’s all-time list with 303.

ABOUT FLORIDA (11-9, 4-3): Finney-Smith’s block of Alabama’s Levi Randolph was a rare feat for a team that ranks 10th in the SEC in blocks (3.3) but befitting for the conference’s second-best scoring defense (59 points per game). Florida also held the Crimson Tide to 5-of-16 shooting and 10 points inside the paint, matching the fewest such points it has allowed by an opponent in the last four seasons. Michael Frazier II (team-high 13.4 points), who tied a season high with six 3-pointers in last Saturday’s one-point loss at Ole Miss, went 0-for-4 on Tuesday to end a school-record 41-game streak of converting at least once from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas’ average margin of victory in league play is 4.8 points.

2. Florida is 10-0 when holding its opponent to 56 or fewer points.

3. After finishing up with the Gators, the Razorbacks play five of their next six contests against SEC foes with losing conference records.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 69, Florida 66