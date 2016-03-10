Preview: Florida vs. Arkansas

Florida and Arkansas share one common thought as they face off in a second-round SEC Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday afternoon - win or forget any hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament. The only certain path to the Big Dance for both teams is an odds-defying four-game run to an SEC championship, although reaching the title game could possibly get the Gators back into the picture.

The ninth-seeded Razorbacks had won four games a row, including a 20-point victory over LSU, before falling 76-61 at home to South Carolina in their regular-season finale. Coach Mike Anderson’s team can score points in a hurry thanks to its 3-point shooting (40.2 percent, tops in the SEC), senior point guard Jabril Durham’s on-court leadership (39 assists and only three turnovers in the last six games) and the inside presence of 6-10 junior Moses Kingsley (16.1 points per game, 9.2 rebounds). Offense hasn’t come as easily for the eighth-seeded Gators, who rank ninth in the SEC in field-goal percentage (42.4), 12th in 3-point percentage (31.4) and 13th in foul shooting (64.3). Making matters worse, center John Egbunu (11.5 points on team-best 56.1 percent shooting) tore ligaments on his right (shooting) hand in practice on Tuesday and though he has been cleared to play, he will be wearing a brace on the hand and coach Mike White admits he doesn’t know how effective the redshirt sophomore can be.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ARKANSAS (17-16): Guards Dusty Hannahs (16.0) and Anthlon Bell (15.9) both are connecting on better than 44 percent of their 3-point shots while combining to make 168 shots from beyond the arc. In addition to being an efficient scorer (56 percent shooting), Kingsley is a menace on the defensive end, earning All-SEC defensive team honors after finishing second in the conference in blocked shots (2.4). Durham (6.3 points) isn’t an outstanding scorer, but he is second in the league in assists (6.4) and spearheads Anderson’s pressure defense, ranking third in steals (1.7).

ABOUT FLORIDA (18-13): With Egbunu’s status in doubt, 6-8 senior Dorian Finney-Smith (team-leading 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds) will be counted on more than ever and might also have to take on the challenge of slowing down Kingsley. The backcourt has been inconsistent with freshman KeVaughn Allen (11.5) alternating between brilliant and brutal games and point guards Chris Chiozza (7.5 points, 4.5 assists) and Kasey Hill (8.0, 3.2) both shooting below 38 percent. Good defense made up for the offensive woes for much of the season, but the Gators allowed 87 or more points in three of the four consecutive losses that preceded an 82-72 win over Missouri to end the regular season.

TIP INS

1. Kingsley, Hannahs and Bell are the only trio on the same team to be averaging 15 points or more among high-major programs.

2. Florida won the regular-season game, defeating Arkansas 87-83 in Gainesville, and is 9-1 in its last 10 games against the Razorbacks.

3. Allen is a native of Arkansas and was highly recruited by the Razorbacks before deciding to play at Florida.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 79, Florida 74