Florida 57, Arkansas 56

Florida 57, No. 25 Arkansas 56: Dorian Finney-Smith scored 16 points and Michael Frazier II hit a pair of free throws with 1.9 seconds left to power the host Gators past the Razorbacks

Finney-Smith added a team-high nine rebounds and four assists for Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC), which extended its home winning streak over Arkansas to 11 games. Jon Horford contributed eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks while Frazier had six points.

Bobby Portis recorded his sixth double-double in seven contests with 21 points and 10 boards for Arkansas (16-5, 5-3), which fell to 4-2 in conference games decided by five points or fewer. Anton Beard chipped in with 10 points and was the only other player to finish in double figures.

The Gators answered an early second-half 3-pointer from Rashad Madden with a 6-0 spurt and stretched the lead to 53-44 with 6 ½ minutes to go on a triple by Finney-Smith, capping a 10-3 run after Arkansas pulled with two points. Portis scored the Razorbacks’ next 10 points and his three-point play with four minutes left quickly trimmed the deficit to 53-51, while his jumper with just over two minutes remaining answered a dunk from Horford.

Finney-Smith missed a wide-open 3-point attempt with 36 seconds left while Alandise Harris connected on the first of two free throws on the other end to make it a one-point game before Beard grabbed Harris’ missed foul shot and hit a runner with 10 seconds to go to put Arkansas ahead 56-55. Chris Chiozza was unable to convert a difficult layup with four seconds left, but Frazier crashed the boards, drew a foul and sank two free throws before Kasey Hill stole the ensuing inbounds pass to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida improved to 11-0 when holding its opponent to 56 or fewer points. … Arkansas’ last victory in Gainesville occurred during the Razorbacks’ national championship season in 1994-95. … Frazier failed to hit a 3-pointer for the second straight game (0-for-5) after watching his school-record 41-game streak of converting at least once beyond the arc come to an end in last Saturday’s 72-71 loss at Ole Miss.