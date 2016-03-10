South Florida 71, East Carolina 66

Senior forward Angel Nunez scored 19 points, leading South Florida to a 71-66 win over East Carolina on Thursday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Orlando, Fla.

The Bulls advanced to face top-seeded Temple at noon ET Friday. Junior forward Chris Perry came off the bench to score 17 points for South Florida, which snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first-ever win in the AAC Tournament.

South Florida led for the majority of the game but never by much. The Bulls were up 28-27 at halftime and extended their lead to six on a tip-in from Nunez with nine minutes to play.

The Pirates made a late run. Prince Williams hit two free throws to cut the Bulls’ lead to 69-66 with 15 seconds to play. But South Florida’s Nehemias Morillo made two clinching free throws.

Guard B.J. Tyson led East Carolina with 17 points and sophomore guard Lance Tejada came off the bench to also score 17. Forward Michael Zangari finished with 15 points for the Pirates.