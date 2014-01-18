Preview: Arkansas at Georgia

Arkansas looks to build on its breakthrough overtime win over No. 13 Kentucky when it visits Georgia on Saturday. The Razorbacks helped out their NCAA tournament chances with an 87-85 victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday after suffering an overtime setback to No. 7 Florida three days earlier. Mike Anderson praised his team’s resiliency, saying: “Hats off to our guys. Coming off the Florida loss, that was a tough loss, especially when we got into overtime, some guys can have flashbacks.”

Georgia opened up SEC play in the best way possible with two consecutive wins before losing on the road to No. 7 Florida on Tuesday. The Bulldogs scored a season-low 50 points in the setback to the Gators and coach Mark Fox admitted that his team was second best on the night. “Give Florida credit, they whooped us,” he said. “We played poorly in the first half and Florida’s defense was terrific so you have to give them credit.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, SEC TV

ABOUT GEORGIA (8-7, 2-1 SEC): Charles Mann leads the Bulldogs in scoring (13.6) and was named the SEC Player of the Week for his heroics in the wins over Missouri and Alabama. Juwan Parker scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed four rebounds as Georgia shot just 33.3 percent from the field versus Florida. The Bulldogs are ranked 335th nationally in assists per game and have dished out fewer than 10 helpers in six of their last seven outings.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (12-4, 1-2): Michael Qualls tops the team in scoring (13) and netted 18 points, including the game-winning dunk with 0.2 seconds left in the win over Kentucky. Bobby Portis notched 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Wildcats to record the third double-double of his collegiate career. Alandise Harris has scored in double figures six times off the bench as the Razorbacks’ reserves have outscored their counterparts in 13 of their 16 games.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas has won the turnover battle in 19 of its last 20 contests.

2. The Razorbacks have scored 80 or more points on 10 occasions.

3. Georgia is 13-17 all-time versus Arkansas.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 82, Georgia 77