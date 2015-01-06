Preview: Arkansas at Georgia

Both Arkansas and Georgia completed non-conference play with nice winning streaks, but something will have to give Tuesday when the Razorbacks play at the Bulldogs in both teams’ SEC openers. The No. 25 Razorbacks, winners of five in a row, bring the SEC’s highest-scoring offense into Athens against a Georgia team that has won six in a row while ranking 14th in the nation by limiting opponents to 36.7 percent shooting from the field. The duo of Bobby Portis and Michael Qualls will challenge the Bulldogs’ defense, as the duo averages a combined 32.2 points.

Portis leads the SEC in field-goal percentage (56.8 percent), teaming with Qualls to fuel an offense averaging 84.5 points and leading the country at 19.2 assists per contest. The Bulldogs have received a boost from sophomore guard J.J. Frazier, who scored a career-high 20 points off the bench in Saturday’s 63-50 victory over Norfolk State and has reached double figures in scoring five times in his past eight games. Georgia and Arkansas each won on their home court last season as the two teams split the season series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARKANSAS (11-2, 0-0 SEC): Portis has pulled down nine rebounds or more in each of his past five games, and is averaging 18.8 points during that span. The Razorbacks, whose only two losses have come to then-No. 9 Iowa State and Clemson (in overtime), got 17 points from Alandise Harris in Saturday’s 79-46 rout of Utah Valley as Portis and Qualls each fell one rebound shy of a double-double. Arkansas is last in the SEC in scoring defense (69.4 points), but has limited opponents to less than 30 points in seven of the past 12 halves.

ABOUT GEORGIA (9-3, 0-0): The Bulldogs were 3-3 after six games but have not lost since, thanks to a stronger defensive focus that has resulted in only one team (Mercer, in triple overtime) scoring more than 57 points against Georgia in the past six. Kenny Gaines recorded his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds Saturday, while leading scorer Marcus Thornton (13.7 points) has just 15 points in his past two contests. The Bulldogs posted nonconference victories over Seton Hall, Colorado and Kansas State.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas has recorded 55 offensive rebounds in its past three games.

2. The Bulldogs are 7-0 at home this season and their six-game winning streak is the program’s longest since 2011.

3. Portis averages 7.8 rebounds per game, fourth in the conference, and has led the Razorbacks in rebounding the past eight games.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 74, Georgia 71