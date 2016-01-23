Preview: Arkansas at Georgia

Georgia is one of the better defensive teams in the nation, and the Bulldogs will look to get their offense going Saturday against visiting Arkansas after surviving a miserable first half Wednesday at Missouri. Georgia scored only 22 points in an ugly opening half before using a 17-0 second-half run and its typical suffocating defense to beat the Tigers, 60-57.

“I was very happy with our performance,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters after the Bulldogs – who are tied for 12th in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (37.8 percent) – limited Missouri to 35.8 percent shooting from the field. The Razorbacks have lost two in a row since winning three consecutive SEC games, falling 80-66 at home Thursday to No. 19 Kentucky. Arkansas came into that matchup ranked third in the nation in 3-point shooting, but hit just 2-of-12 attempts. “Once we got behind, it seems like we never could get over the hump,” Razorbacks coach Mike Anderson told the media.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT ARKANSAS (9-9, 3-3 SEC): Junior guard Dusty Hannahs scored 20 points against the Wildcats, reaching 20 or more points for the third time in four games, and teams with senior guard Anthlon Bell to form one of the top shooting duos in the SEC. Hannahs is shooting 46.4 percent from 3-point range in averaging 16.2 points, while Bell is scoring a team-best 17.1 points and shooting 46.7 percent from beyond the arc. Scoring has not been a problem for Arkansas – the Razorbacks are tied for 19th nationally at 82.8 points – but are 12th in the SEC in points allowed per game (76.1).

ABOUT GEORGIA (10-6, 3-3): Sophomore Yante Maten’s third double-double of the season Wednesday (21 points, 12 rebounds) sparked the Bulldogs to their first road victory, and continued the center’s strong second season. Maten averages team highs in points (16.3) and rebounds (7.7) while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, while guards J.J. Frazier (15.9 points) and Charles Mann (13.7 points) also provide steady offense. Georgia has held four of its six SEC opponents to under 38 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Hannahs is 27-of-50 from the field in his past four games, making 15-of-28 attempts from 3-point range.

2. The Bulldogs play six of their next nine away from home after Saturday; Georgia is 1-3 on the road this season.

3. Arkansas beat the Bulldogs twice last season, a 79-75 victory in Athens and a 60-49 triumph in the SEC semifinals.

PREDICTION: Georgia 73, Arkansas 67