Georgia 66, Arkansas 61 (OT): Kenny Gaines scored a game-high 15 points, including a clutch 3-pointer in overtime, as the Bulldogs downed the visiting Razorbacks in SEC play.

Marcus Thornton scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Georgia (9-7, 3-1 SEC), which finished 28-of-39 from the free throw line. Charles Mann, who is the reigning SEC Player of the Week, finished 2-of-10 from the field but scored six of his nine points in overtime for the Bulldogs.

Coty Clark led the way with 13 points and three steals for Arkansas (12-5, 1-3), which shot 31.8 percent from the floor and was held to under 70 points for only the second time this season. Rashad Madden and Fred Gulley III each added 12 points while leading scorer Michael Qualls was held to just three points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field.

Georgia missed 22 of its first 31 shots while turning the ball over nine times in the first half and was fortunate to trail only 29-28 at the break. Gulley scored eight consecutive points to give Arkansas its biggest lead of the game at 41-34 before Gaines snapped a field-goal drought of over seven minutes to pull the Bulldogs to within one.

A quick 7-0 spurt put Georgia ahead 50-48 with under three minutes remaining before Madden tied the game with a pair of free throws and he had a chance to win it for the Razorbacks but his 3-pointer was off the mark with five seconds remaining. Gaines knocked down a triple early in overtime and Mann scored four points in a row to give the Bulldogs a 59-52 lead that they would not relinquish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia won its seventh consecutive home game despite shooting 31.8 percent from the field. ... Arkansas has won the turnover battle in 20 of its last 21 contests dating back to last season. … The Bulldogs grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and won the battle of the boards 56-34.