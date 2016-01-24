Georgia 76, Arkansas 73 (OT)

J.J. Frazier scored 25 points and Charles Mann had two big buckets in overtime to lift Georgia past Arkansas 76-73 on Saturday night at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Mann hit a jumper and a reverse layup in overtime, helping Georgia put away Arkansas, which has lost three in a row to fall below .500 in SEC play.

Georgia led 28-25 after a back-and-forth first half. Frazier had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs.

The game stayed tight throughout the second half. Georgia tried to extend its lead but couldn’t shake Arkansas. With the Bulldogs trailing 64-62, Frazier hit a driving left-handed basket to tie the score 64-64 with 24 seconds left.

Arkansas turned it over while trying to inbound the ball on its ensuing possession, but Frazier missed a 3-pointer as time expired, sending the game into overtime.

Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs scored 24 points but was called for a lane violation on a key free-throw attempt late in overtime.

Forward Moses Kingsley had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (9-10, 3-4 SEC). Forward Yante Maten posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-6, 4-3 SEC).