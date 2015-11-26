Preview: Arkansas vs. Georgia Tech

Arkansas and Georgia Tech look to rebound from slow starts when they square off in the semifinals of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Razorbacks put a disappointing 88-80 home loss to Akron behind them by pounding Charleston Southern 93-75 to avoid losing back-to-back non-conference games for the first time under fifth-year coach Mike Anderson.

“We had a really bad taste in our mouth from the previous game,” point guard Jabril Durham told reporters. “We had to get back to Razorback basketball and that is playing active, playing defense and running the floor.” The Yellow Jackets are left to pick up the pieces after suffering a shocking 69-68 defeat to East Tennessee State. Georgia Tech were double-digit favorites but fell on a last-second 3-pointer to drop their first-ever home game in the series, and missed an opportunity to begin the season with four straight wins for the first time since 2008-09. “When you let the game get into the last minute anything can happen,” Georgia Tech head coach Brian Gregory told reporters. “We’ve got to bounce back and tighten up what we’re all about heading into New York.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-1): Dusty Hannahs went 5-of-5 from 3-point range en route to a team-high 21 points and Durham dished out a career-high 11 assists in the win over Charleston Southern. “Jabril is a pass-first point guard and he doesn’t worry about scoring,” senior guard Anthlon Bell told reporters. “He’s got eyes in the back of his head and he sees everything.” The Razorbacks had won 25 straight non-conference home games before their loss to Akron and are 41-2 against non-conference opponents under Anderson at Bud Walton Arena.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-1): Senior guard Marcus Georges-Hunt led the way with 20 points in the loss to the Buccaneers to finish in double figures for the 67th time in his collegiate career. Charles Mitchell added 10 points and 11 rebounds to record his fourth straight double-double and his 19th overall since transfering to the Yellow Jackets from Maryland in 2014. Georges-Hunt went 9-of-10 from the foul line as Georgia Tech recorded season highs in free-throws made and free-throw percentage by finishing 19-of-22.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech has won three of its last four games against Arkansas.

2 Hannahs leads the Razorbacks in scoring (19.3), 3-point shooting (68.8 percent) and free-throw percentage (100).

3. The Yellow Jackets have scored 107 points or more in two of their last three games.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 85, Georgia Tech 81