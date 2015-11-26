FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia Tech 83, Arkansas 73
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 26, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Georgia Tech 83, Arkansas 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Tech 83, Arkansas 73

Georgia Tech parlayed a huge rebounding advantage into an 83-73 win on Thursday over Arkansas in the semifinals of the Preseason NIT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In improving to 4-1, the Yellow Jackets dominated the Razorbacks (2-2) on the glass 44-24, grabbing nearly as many offensive rebounds (16) as Arkansas managed defensive boards (17). Forward Charles Mitchell had his way inside, muscling for 18 points and 18 rebounds.

Guard Adam Smith, a Virginia Tech transfer, and guard Marcus Georges-Hunt each scored 19 points for Georgia Tech. They combined to sink 8 of 12 on 3-pointers, with Smith nailing 5 of 7. Center Ben Lammers added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Four players reached double figures for the Razorbacks, led by 17 points from guard Dusty Hannahs, a Texas Tech transfer. Guard Anthlon Bell contributed 14 and center Moses Kingsley just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Jimmy Whitt added 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets led 41-38 at halftime, but the Razorbacks owned the lead for most of the first 10 minutes in the second half. However, Georges-Hunt’s 3-pointer with 10:18 left put Georgia Tech ahead to stay.

Georgia Tech will play Villanova or Stanford in Friday’s championship game.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.