Preview: Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

Arkansas and No. 10 Gonzaga will try to bring their hot hands into Wednesday’s fifth-place game at the Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks shot 54.5 percent from the floor in an 87-73 victory Tuesday against Minnesota. The Bulldogs bettered that mark later in the day by shooting 69.7 in their 32-point win against Chaminade.

The Razorbacks will need another solid game from 6-10 freshman Bobby Portis, who had his best all-around performance of the season in the win against Minnesota. He finished with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting while grabbing a season-high seven rebounds. Portis will face a serious test against Gonzaga and its front line of 7-1 Przemek Karnowski and 6-9 Sam Dower, who shoot a high percentage and rebound just as well.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (5-1): Kevin Pangos has a legitimate chance of earning tournament MVP honors if he can string together another performance like he did in the first two rounds. The sharpshooting point guard had 27 points in the opening-round loss to Dayton and then came back with 18 points against Chaminade, though he probably could have scored 30 if he played the entire game. Two of the best players for Arkansas - Michael Qualls and Anthlon Bell - are also high-scoring guards, so this should set up for some good competition.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (4-1): Another Razorback who will need to play even bigger against the Bulldogs is 6-6, 237-pound forward Alandise Harris, who has scored at least 15 points in four of the five games this season, but hasn’t grabbed more than six rebounds in a game. Harris committed to play for Arkansas when he was a sophomore in high school, but the offer was later rescinded and he headed for Houston. After two seasons with the Cougars, Arkansas changed coaches and Harris decided to transfer in.

TIP INS

1. Since going scoreless in the first 24 minutes against Dayton, Gonzaga guard Gary Bell Jr. has scored 28 points in the last 56 minutes.

2. Gonzaga back-up guard Gerard Coleman scored 19 points against Gonzaga, his highest-scoring game since netting 30 in an overtime win against West Virginia when he played for Providence during the 2011-12 season.

3. The Razorbacks have won the turnover battle in nine straight games dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 80, Gonzaga 75