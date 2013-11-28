No. 10 Gonzaga 91, Arkansas 81: Kevin Pangos finished off a stellar tournament by shooting 7-for-8 from 3-point range and scoring 34 points as the Bulldogs took the fifth-place game at the Maui Invitational.

Sam Dower scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Gonzaga (6-1). Gary Bell Jr. produced 10 of his 13 points after halftime and Przemek Karnowski contributed seven points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Bobby Portis had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead Arkansas (4-2). Alandise Harris scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, Michael Qualls added 13 points and Coty Clarke finished with 11 off the bench for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas went 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal in the first half and the Bulldogs took advantage, extending their lead from two points to 13 with just under five minutes remaining until intermission. The Razorbacks managed to saw the deficit to seven at the break by scoring the final six points of the half.

Portis sank a jumper to start the second half as the Razorbacks tried to stay within single digits, but Pangos finished any hopes of an Arkansas rally by sinking four 3-ponters in a little more than three minutes to balloon the lead to 72-57. Pangos averaged 26.3 points for the three-game tournament on 20-for-32 shooting from 3-point distance.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas’ bench came in averaging 43.8 points per game - or 51 percent of the team’s scoring - but the reserves were limited to 25 points against Gonzaga. … The Razorbacks have dropped 16 of their last 18 games against ranked foes on neutral courts. … The Razorbacks won the turnover battle for the 10th straight game dating to last season.