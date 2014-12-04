Preview: Arkansas at Iowa State

Arkansas looks to maintain its perfect start Thursday when the No. 21 Razorbacks visit No. 19 Iowa State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup of two teams that rarely need a shot clock. Arkansas, off to its best start since 1997-98, was ranked fourth in the nation in scoring at 90 points per game entering Wednesday. The contest features two of the top big men in the country in Arkansas’ Bobby Portis and Iowa State’s Georges Niang, who is averaging 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Cyclones won their 23rd straight non-conference home game Tuesday when they bounced back from a 72-63 loss to Maryland by shooting 52.2 percent in a 96-59 victory over Lamar. Guard Bryce Dejean-Jones registered his second double-double of the season while guard Naz Long added 12 points on four 3-pointers. The scoreboard operator should be busy Thursday as both teams average at least 83.4 points and 8.6 3-pointers while shooting better than 47 percent from the field.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARKANSAS (6-0): Guard Michael Qualls has scored at least 20 points in his last two games, including Friday’s 94-77 victory over Iona when he battled through an illness and had 20 points and nine rebounds. “I love his game,” Iona coach Tim Cluess told reporters. “He’s got such great energy. If there’s one guy who makes Arkansas go, I’d say he’s the guy. He does it all.” The Razorbacks’ backcourt boasts another underrated star in Rashad Madden, who is averaging six assists and ranks fourth in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6).

ABOUT IOWA STATE (4-1): Dejean-Jones, a transfer from UNLV, has improved his play around the glass while making 17-of-19 attempts from the foul line. Guard Monte Morris averages 6.4 assists for the Cyclones, who have struggled early in three of their first five games and can’t afford another slow start against the fast-paced Razorbacks. Tuesday’s rout of Lamar allowed coach Fred Hoiberg to rest his starters in the second half and offer playing time to reserves such as Clayton Custer and Daniel Edozie, who had 10 points and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas coach Mike Anderson went 8-2 against Iowa State during his tenure at Missouri.

2. Iowa State is 79-10 under Hoiberg when leading at the half.

3. The Razorbacks lead the nation in assists at 20.7 per game.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 87, Arkansas 84