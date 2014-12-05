Iowa State 95, Arkansas 77

(Updated: CORRECTS TO “eight of their first 10” in note 2)

No. 19 Iowa State 95, No. 21 Arkansas 77: Bryce Dejean-Jones scored 27 points and Georges Niang added 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists as the Cyclones shot 64 percent and handed the visiting Razorbacks their first loss.

Dustin Hogue scored 14 points and Monte Morris had 11 for Iowa State (5-1), which led by as many as 23 early in the second half. Dejean-Jones was 8-of-8 from the field, including four 3-pointers, as the Cyclones withstood Arkansas’ late rally to claim the SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest.

Bobby Portis led Arkansas (6-1) with 19 points and eight rebounds while Alandise Harris contributed 15 points. Rashad Madden added 13 points and five assists for the Razorbacks, who shot 48.3 percent but failed to score at least 78 points for the first time this season.

Iowa State made seven 3-pointers and shot 64.3 percent in the first half to lead 52-32 at the break. Naz Long drained a 3-pointer with just over 11 minutes left to extend the Cyclones’ lead to 70-51, but Arkansas answered with an 11-3 run to pull within 73-62.

Niang shot 9-of-12 from the field and squelched Arkansas’ comeback hopes by scoring with just over four minutes left to push Iowa State’s lead to 89-71. All five starters scored in double figures for the Cyclones, who extended their home non-conference winning streak to 24 games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Long had 10 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones, who were 10-of-19 from 3-point range. … The Razorbacks missed eight of their first 10 shots from 3-point range before finishing 9-of-25. … Iowa State improved to 23-1 under coach Fred Hoiberg when scoring 90-plus points.