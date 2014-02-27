Preview: Arkansas at Kentucky

Arkansas already knocked off Kentucky once this season, and doing it again would greatly improve the NCAA Tournament chances for the Razorbacks. The 15th-ranked Wildcats will try to keep that from happening when they host Arkansas on Thursday. The Razorbacks are winners of three straight and five of the last six and had one of their more impressive performances against Kentucky in an 87-85 overtime victory on Jan. 14.

Michael Qualls played the hero in that first meeting, slipping in undetected from the baseline on the weak side to corral Rashad Madden’s 3-point miss and slamming it home in one motion with 0.2 seconds remaining in overtime. The Wildcats have gone 9-2 since that setback but needed overtime again to scrape past LSU 77-76 on Saturday. Kentucky still has an outside shot at a share of the SEC regular-season title but would need to win its last four games and have undefeated Florida somehow stumble into a losing streak to close things out.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARKANSAS (18-9, 7-7 SEC): The Razorbacks recovered from a disappointing start to conference play with their performance over the last month and are letting their full-court defense open up opportunities on the other end. Arkansas forced 17 turnovers in the Jan. 14 meeting and gave it away only six times to help make up for a 50-32 disadvantage on the boards. Qualls has added a long-range game to his highlight-worthy dunks and has knocked down at least two 3-pointers in four of the last five games while scoring in double figures in each of those five contests.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (21-6, 11-3): The Wildcats got a scare from the Tigers at home on Saturday but pulled through when Julius Randle grabbed a rebound and tossed in a short jumper in the final seconds for a 77-76 win. Randle, who put up 25 points and 13 boards in a win over Mississippi early in the week, earned SEC and National Player of the Week honors for the two performances. The freshman forward put up 20 points and 14 rebounds in the Arkansas game but did most of his damage at the free-throw line (10-of-14) before fouling out himself.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas (80.5) and Kentucky (78.2) are first and second in the SEC, respectively, in scoring average.

2. Razorbacks F Bobby Portis recorded a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) in the first meeting but has not hit double figures on the boards since.

3. Wildcats G James Young is averaging 18.3 points in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 85, Arkansas 80