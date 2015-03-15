Preview: Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Kentucky is 33-0 and owns the longest winningstreak in the program’s storied history. And after the top-ranked Wildcatsrouted upstart Auburn 91-67 to set the mark and set up Sunday’s SEC tournamentchampionship matchup with No. 20 Arkansas in Nashville, Tenn., coach JohnCalipari was asked if he senses his team is getting overconfident or cocky. “I don’t think they are,” Calipari said Saturday in hispost-game news conference. “But if you watch me coach, you know (they) don‘thave a whole lot of time to act that way. I told them … my job is to get you tobe your best, and I‘m not settling for less than that. If you’re in thereyou’re not focused, you’re not fighting, you’re not talking, I‘m going to saysomething.”

And true to his word,Calipari doesn’t hesitate to pull players, simply turning to the next man up onthe “deepest team I’ve ever had.” In all, the Wildcats feature nine playersaveraging 17 or more minutes and seven averaging at least 6.7 points. That’sthe challenge awaiting the second-seeded Razorbacks, who have won 10 of theirlast 12 after dominating third-seeded Georgia 60-49 in Saturday’s secondsemifinal.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARKANSAS (26-7): The Razorbacks led theBulldogs by double figures most of the second half and wound up with acomfortable 11-point win despite a season-low four points on 1-of-14 shootingfrom SEC Player of the Year Bobby Portis, who had scored 10 or more in a program-record27 straight games. “I thought he was pressing a little bit early on,”coach Mike Anderson said in the post-game media gathering. “But when you lookat his numbers, the rebounding, the contested shots, his activeness out there,it just tells me he’s the ultimate team player. I think he had one field goaltoday, … but he still impacts the game in a mighty way.” Portis had ateam-most 12 rebounds, while teammate Michael Qualls led the way with 15 points and Arkansaslimited Georgia to 32.7 shooting and a season-low 49 points.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (33-0): Freshman Karl-AnthonyTowns, who entered Saturday’s semifinal averaging 14 points and 8.8 reboundsover his previous six games, had only eight points - all the free-throw line - and six rebounds before fouling out with 5:20 to play. Fellow big man WillieCauley-Stein, however, more than filled the void with 18 points, seven reboundsand three blocks as Kentucky outrebounded Auburn 39-25 and limited the Tigersto 33.3-percent shooting – the 21st time this season the Wildcatshave held an opponent to less than 40 percent. Kentucky is 39-2all-time in the SEC tournament semifinals and seeks its 28th tourney championship - one more than the rest of the other 13current conference schools and former member Georgia Tech combined.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky rolled to an 84-67 home win overArkansas on Feb. 28 in their only regular-season meeting as Andrew Harrison andTrey Lyles scored 18 points apiece. The Wildcats never trailed, led by as manyas 31 points and held the Razorbacks to 37.5 percent from the field and 12points below their season per-game average.

2. Arkansas is 1-4 all-time in SEC championshipgames – winning its only title in 2000.

3. Calipari is 99-9 - including 58-4at Kentucky - when his teams are ranked No. 1 nationally.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 75, Arkansas 66