Preview: Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Eighth-ranked Kentucky and its freshman-heavy lineup appear to be peaking just in time to be a national championship contender, and it will try to keep its hot streak rolling in the SEC tournament title game against Arkansas on Sunday afternoon. The top-seeded Wildcats have won a season-best 10 straight contests following a 79-74 triumph over Alabama in Saturday’s semifinals.

The Razorbacks reached the tournament final for the second time in three years with a 76-62 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, while Kentucky is in the title game for the seventh time in coach John Calipari’s eight seasons. The Wildcats are 30-10 all-time in the SEC tournament final and have won the event four times under Calipari. Arkansas is looking for just its second conference tournament title and first since 2000, when it also was the No. 3 seed. The Wildcats routed the Razorbacks 97-71 at home on Jan. 7, but Arkansas has been a different team of late, winning eight of its last nine games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARKANSAS (25-8): The Razorbacks displayed their balance against Vanderbilt, as Jaylen Barford led four players in double figures. Barford (12.6 points) has scored in double digits in eight straight games and has led the team in scoring five times in that span. Leading scorer Dusty Hannahs (14.6 points) and reserve guard Daryl Macon (13.3) also have hit double figures in both tournament games, and Moses Kingsley (11.9, 7.9 rebounds) posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds on Saturday.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (28-5): The Wildcats can breathe a sigh of relief after phenom Malik Monk (20.5 points) broke out of a brief two-game shooting slump to score 20 points, but fellow freshman De’Aaron Fox continued his hot streak with a career-high 28 against Alabama. Fox (16.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds) has averaged 22.3 points over his last three games, and his big performance against the Crimson Tide helped offset a quiet outing from backcourt mate Isaiah Briscoe (12.9, 4.3, 5.4). Freshman Bam Adebayo has averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds over his last nine games while recording three double-doubles over that span.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky has trailed by at least 10 points in four of its last five games.

2. Hannahs on Saturday became the fifth player in Arkansas history to reach 1,000 points in just two seasons.

3. The Wildcats are 26-1 when shooting at least 42 percent.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 80, Arkansas 74