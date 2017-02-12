Arkansas sends LSU spiraling to 11th straight loss

Dusty Hannahs and Daryl Macon scored 17 points each as Arkansas overcame a slow start to defeat LSU 78-70 in an Southeastern Conference game on Saturday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

The Razorbacks (18-7, 7-5) scored 19 points in the first 16 minutes and then had 41 in the next 13 minutes to take control.

Anton Beard was the only other Arkansas player to score in double figures with 12 points.

LSU (9-15, 1-11) lost its 11th consecutive game.

Antonio Blakeney led the Tigers with 21 points, Duop Reath scored 14 and Brandon Sampson had 12. Reath grabbed 15 rebounds and Blakeney had 12 as the Tigers outrebounded the Razorbacks 50-30.

LSU led by nine at the half and scored the first basket of the second half, but Arkansas made three 3-pointers during an 11-0 run that evened the score at 42.

Blakeney's layup broke the tie and the Tigers maintained the lead until Hannahs' layup put the Razorbacks ahead 47-46. That basket started a 10-run that gave Arkansas a 55-46 lead.

Blakeney's 3-pointer ended the run, but the Razorbacks' lead reached double figures when Manuale Watkins' 3-pointer made the score 60-49.

Arkansas maintained a cushion until Jalyn Patterson's 3-pointer and a basket by Reath cut the lead to 76-69 with 1:30 remaining.

Sampson made one of two free throws to cut the lead to six with 1:07 left, but Macon hit two free throws with 25 seconds left.

Four Tigers scored as they jumped to a 10-4 lead before the Razorbacks made a run of their own.

Macon made a 3-pointer as Arkansas pulled even at 11.

Blakeney scored seven points, giving him an early double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Reath scored six points as LSU opened a 33-19 lead.

The Razorbacks scored six straight points before Patterson answered with the Tigers' first 3-pointer of the game.

Arkansas finished the half on a 6-4 run, leaving LSU with a 40-31 halftime lead.