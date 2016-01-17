LSU 76, Arkansas 74

Even when Ben Simmons struggles, he’s still pretty good.

LSU’s freshman phenom scored 12 second-half points and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds to lead the Tigers past Arksansas 76-74 on Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

But it was fellow forward Craig Victor III who supplied the heroics.

Victor rebounded a missed 3-point attempt by LSU guard Antonio Blakeney and scored the winning basket with five seconds left.

Arkansas guard Anton Beard missed a 3-point try and LSU (11-6, 4-1 SEC) escaped with a win.

Simmons, LSU’s star forward, went more than 14 minutes to start the game before scoring his first points. He missed his first four shots from the floor and committed three turnovers during that time. In the first 20 minutes, Simmons went 1 of 5 from the field, made 2 of 4 free throws and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Guard Anthlon Bell scored 19 points, 14 of them in the first half, to lead the Razorbacks (9-8, 3-2).

While Simmons was struggling, the Tigers turned to guards Josh Gray and Keith Hornsby to provide some offensive punch.

Gray scored 11 points and Hornsby eight as the Tigers stayed at arm’s length and only trailed 40-36 at halftime.

The second started was a different story.

Simmons asserted himself from the get-go and scored the first two points on a layup and two possessions later added two free throws as LSU took its first lead since being up 19-16 midway through the first half.

LSU maintained that lead until forward Moses Kingley tipped in a missed shot by reserve guard Manuale Watkins, tying the score at 56. Bell’s 3-point jumper put Arkansas up 59-56 with nine minutes left.

The teams traded shots for the next five minutes, and when Simmons made his third bucket of the night, LSU was within one at 65-64. Another basket and free throw by Simmons knotted the score again.

Simmons put LSU up by five at 74-69, but a 3-pointer by guard Dusty Hannahs brought the Razorbacks within two.

Beard’s layup with 38 seconds left tied the score and set the stage for Victor’s heroics.