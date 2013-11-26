Preview: Arkansas vs. Minnesota

Arkansas and Minnesota will try to rebound from eight-point losses in the Maui Invitational when they meet in a consolation game Tuesday morning. The Gophers came the closest to pulling off an upset Monday, trailing No. 7 Syracuse by two points with just under two minutes remaining before getting outscored 8-2 down the stretch. Arkansas took a one-point lead on California on the opening possession of the second half, but didn’t have the firepower to keep up with the Golden Bears.

Look for Arkansas sophomore guards Anthlon Bell and Michael Qualls to return to the starting lineup after they were forced to come off the bench against California because they were reportedly late to a team meeting. Qualls scored a career-high 21 points in 23 minutes against the Golden Bears, shooting 4-for-7 from behind the 3-point arc, and Bell was 4-for-10 from long range with 16 points. Minnesota is strong at the guard position as well, with Andre Hollins and Austin Hollins leading the team in scoring for a second straight year.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARKANSAS (3-1): The player that needs to show more improvement this week is starting forward Coty Clarke. The 6-7 senior finished third on the team in scoring (7.6) and second in rebounding (5.2) last season but has combined for just 12 points in the last three games on 2-for-10 shooting. He missed all four of his field-goal tries against California and collected one rebound in a season-low 11 minutes.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-1): It’s safe to say Joey King has been everything Clarke hasn’t been this season. The 6-9 transfer from Drake had surgery last week to repair a fracture on the right side of his jaw, sat out a game and then joined his teammates for the opener, scoring nine points and grabbing five rebounds in 25 minutes. King brings good size but also a well-rounded game, including a decent perimeter shot the Razorbacks will need to respect.

TIP INS

1. The Arkansas bench accounted for the team’s top five scorers and top six rebounders in the tournament opener.

2. Only one player on the Gophers is from the state of Minnesota.

3. Minnesota 6-11 center Elliott Eliason has combined for 20 rebounds, 17 rebounds and 12 blocked shots in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 78, Arkansas 72