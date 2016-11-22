Preview: Arkansas at Minnesota

Two unbeaten teams from major conferences square off when Arkansas from the SEC visits Minnesota of the Big Ten on Tuesday for a matchup in the Golden Gopher Showcase. The Razorbacks come in sporting a 3-0 record while the Golden Gophers are a perfect 4-0 on the young season.

Mike Anderson's squad comes in off a victory over UT Arlington on Friday in which it rallied from a 17-point, first-half deficit to post the closest of its three victories. Dusty Hannahs leads six Razorbacks recording at least nine points per game with his average of 17.7. Minnesota is excited about the emergence of freshman Amir Coffey, who registered a 30-point effort in a win over St. John's to become the team's leading scorer at 15.8 points. Guards Dupree McBrayer (14.8 points) and Nate Mason (13.5) provide some outside shooting punch, with each having hit a half-dozen 3-pointers this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET. ESPN3

ABOUT ARKANSAS (3-0): The Razorbacks hit the road for the first time this season, so it will be interesting to see if they can keep their running game going away from Fayetteville. Arkansas has outscored all three of its opponents in fast-break points and holds a 51-10 advantage in the transition game. Playing against another team that likes to score - Minnesota is averaging 85.5 points, nearly identical to Arkansas' 84.3 - the Razorbacks will need to make sure they pay attention to defense before running out to get on the fast break.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-0): There are plenty of freshmen around the country making their marks early this season, but Minnesota may have one of the best in Coffey. Coach Richard Pitino has been ready for Coffey to break out and become the go-to scorer for the Golden Gophers, and he's played well throughout the season, reaching double figures in all four games. But the explosion for 30 points against St. John's - making him the first Minnesota freshman to reach that plateau since Kris Humphries in 2003-04 - just may show that Coffey really is ready to step into the star role for the Gophers.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas is playing a true road game against a Big Ten opponent for just the second time in the last 31 years (at Michigan in December 2012).

2. Minnesota C Reggie Lynch is 11th in the nation with 3.8 blocks per game, including a nine-block performance in the win over St. John's.

3. The Golden Gophers have topped 80 points in each of their first four contests for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 82, Arkansas 79