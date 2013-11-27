(Updated: CORRECTS Minnesota FG% in 2nd graph ADDS next opponents in 2nd and 3rd graphs)

Arkansas 87, Minnesota 73: Alandise Harris scored 15 points as the Razorbacks pulled away in the second half to win a consolation game in the Maui Invitational.

Bobby Portis added 12 points and Rashad Madden scored 11 off the bench for Arkansas (4-1), which limited the Gophers to 31.3 percent shooting in the second half. Fred Gulley III and Michael Qualls contributed 10 points apiece for the Razorbacks, who will meet No. 10 Gonzaga in Wednesday’s fifth-place game.

Austin Hollins scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half and Malik Smith contributed 15 points off the bench for Minnesota (5-2). Andre Hollins scored 11 points and Deandre Mathieu finished with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Gophers, who play tournament host Chaminade for seventh place.

Minnesota closed the first half on a 9-1 run to take a 40-35 lead into the break. The Gophers shot 15-for-23 from the field in the opening 20 minutes and 5-for-11 from 3-point range.

But it was the Razorbacks who came out of half on a 10-0 run and continued to add to their lead, moving ahead by double figures with just over 13 minutes remaining. The Gophers never got back within single digits the rest of the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Razorbacks had 15 turnovers compared to 16 for Minnesota, winning the turnover battle for the ninth straight game dating to last season. … Arkansas’ bench accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season coming into the game, but accounted for 36.8 against the Gophers. … Minnesota 6-10 center Maurice Walker returned after missing the first six games due to suspension and scored one point off the bench.