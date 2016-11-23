Unbeaten Minnesota rides balanced attack past Arkansas

Amir Coffey scored 19 points and five teammates joined him in double figures as Minnesota extended a season-opening unbeaten streak to five with an 85-71 non-conference victory over Arkansas on Tuesday at Williams Arena.

Nate Mason had 13 points, Eric Curry scored 12, Akeem Springs had 11 and Jordan Murphy and Reggie Lynch each added 10 for the Golden Gophers (5-0)

Dusty Hannahs scored a game-high 20 points as the Razorbacks, playing their first road game, fell to 3-1. Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon each scored 12 while Moses Kingsley added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Arkansas.

Minnesota trailed 17-16 at the 7:40 mark before going on a 16-2 run over the next 4:17 to open a 32-19 lead.

The Golden Gophers moved on to a 41-21 lead by halftime as Lynch scored 10 first-half points. Minnesota's lead topped 20 at the 15:21 mark of the second half when Murphy's dunk made it 55-34.

Arkansas never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

Minnesota was 29-of-56 (51.8 percent) from the field and hit 9-of-15 (60 percent) from beyond the arc. Arkansas was 26-of-61 from the field and just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Coffey, named Big Ten freshman of the week on Monday, has scored in double figures in all five games this season.

Minnesota hosts Southern Illinois in a Friday non-conference game. Arkansas is idle until Monday when it entertains Mt. St. Mary's in a non-league game at Bud Walton Arena.