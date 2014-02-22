Preview: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Mississippi State is watching a once-promising season go down in flames with an eight-game losing streak. The Bulldogs will attempt to pull out of their slide and knock Arkansas off the bubble when they host the Razorbacks on Saturday. Mississippi State is barely competitive during its slide, with only one of the eight losses coming in at fewer than 10 points.

Arkansas gave the Bulldogs some company at the bottom of the SEC with a win over South Carolina on Wednesday and has won four of its last five. The Razorbacks can move back to .500 in the SEC with a win over Mississippi State but could use another win over Kentucky next week and a strong finish to the regular season to solidify its place in the NCAA Tournament discussion. Michael Qualls scored 20 points for Arkansas in Wednesday’s 71-64 win to help make up for poor shooting efforts from Coty Clarke and Rashad Madden.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC TV, ESPN3

ABOUT ARKANSAS (17-9, 6-7 SEC): Madden went 0-for-8 from the field on Wednesday and has hit more than half of his shots only once in the last seven games. The emergence of Qualls, who is averaging 15 points in the last four games while going 11-of-20 from 3-point range in that span, is taking some pressure off Madden. The Razorbacks like to get after the ball on the defensive end and forced 19 turnovers on Wednesday after taking it away from LSU 17 times in the previous contest to earn a victory.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-13, 3-10): The Bulldogs have dropped the last eight games by an average of 13.4 points and have allowed 92 points in each of the last two setbacks. “We just have to look at how we’re defending people,” coach Rick Ray told reporters. “We have way too much foul trouble. We have to guard without fouling.” Craig Sword at least gave fans something to celebrate with a career-high 33 points on 11-of-16 shooting in Wednesday’s 92-81 loss at LSU, busting out of a slump that had seen him top out at 12 points in the previous eight contests.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas F Bobby Portis blocked five shots on Wednesday, marking the second time in the last five games he has swatted away at least that many.

2. The Razorbacks took the lone meeting last season 96-70 while Madden and Qualls combined for nine points.

3. The Bulldogs are last in the SEC in 3-point shooting, connecting at 30 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 86, Mississippi State 75