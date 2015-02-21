Preview: Arkansas at Mississippi State

No.17 Arkansas looks like it’s hitting its stride of late, winning eightof its last nine - with the lone loss being a one-point setback atFlorida. In that run also was a 20-point win over Mississippi Statetwo weeks ago, and the Bulldogs get a chance to avenge that losswhen they host the Razorbacks on Saturday. MSU comes in on shortrest, having fallen to Ole Miss on Thursday for its third loss infour games.Arkansasis one of the more explosive teams in the Southeastern Conference,averaging 80 points behind the duo of Bobby Portis (17.6 points, 8.7 rebounds)and Michael Qualls (15.5 points). Point guard Rashad Madden is a somewhatunheralded leader of the team, averaging 9.7 points and 4.9 assists while orchestrating the high-powered offense. The Bulldogs have a verybalanced attack - with a group of four players averaging between 9.1-10.4points led by Roquez Johnson — but shoot just 42.7 percentfrom the floor and average only 62 points as a team.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT ARKANSAS (21-5, 10-3 SEC):Portis is one of the top scorers in the SEC this season and leads Arkansas in a number of statistical categories. But ask coach MikeAnderson about the sophomore’s biggest contribution to the Razorbacksthis year and he’ll point to Portis’ leadership abilities and the wayhe remains focused on the team rather than his own stats. “As good of aplayer as he is and as good as he is playing, he’s about his team andwinning,” Anderson told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.“If he scored two points and we won, that’s all that matters. He‘ssetting the tone from a leadership standpoint and how he plays, and heis vocalizing it as well.”

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (12-14,5-8): While the Bulldogs are having some difficulty getting winslately, it’s the play of Craig Sword that is keeping them competitive. The junior guard is the only MSU player averaging indouble figures during conference play with 12.8 points, and he also hasa team-best 15 steals in league games. Sword scored 22 in a recentwin over Missouri and led the Bulldogs with 19 points in Thursday’s loss to Ole Miss, giving coach Rick Ray his most reliableoffensive player over the past few months.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas ranks second in theSEC, converting 36.5 percent of its 3-point attempts, and its 1833-pointers as a team also ranks second in the league.

2. Part of Mississippi State‘soffensive struggles can be attributed to the team’s averaging of just8.5 assists a game, which ranks 348th in the nation.

3. The Razorbacks lead the SECwith 206 steals, although G Manuale Watkins is the top individual on theteam with 33, tying him for 11th in the league.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 74,Mississippi State 62