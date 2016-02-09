Preview: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Arkansas will have two chances to fix its road woes this week, starting Tuesday night at Mississippi State. The Razorbacks are 1-6 on the road, losing three straight SEC games away from home by a combined nine points since winning at last-place Missouri on Jan. 12.

The Razorbacks have had several other close calls, losing another four games by four points or fewer this season despite a high-scoring offense led by perimeter sharp shooters. The Bulldogs also had some near-wins in coach Ben Howland’s first season, with five of their eight league losses by six or fewer points. Senior forward Gavin Ware continues to shine for Mississippi State, leading a balanced offense and standing second in the SEC in field-goal percentage (62.5). The Razorbacks have won the last five in the series, although the past two games at Mississippi State were both decided by four points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ARKANSAS (12-11, 5-5 SEC): Dusty Hannahs (17 points) and Anthlon Bell (16.5 points) have combined for 131 made 3-pointers as the Razorbacks rank second nationally in shooting from behind the arc (42.6 percent). Junior center Moses Kingsley - the only SEC player to score in double figures in each of his games - adds 16.4 points and is ranked second in the league in rebounds (9.2), blocks (2.4) and double-doubles (11). Jabril Durham (6.3 points) leads the SEC in assists (6.7) after recording at least five in 18-of-23 games this season.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (9-13, 2-8): Ware leads five Bulldogs in double figures with 16.2 points per game and averages a team-best 7.1 rebounds. Freshman Malik Newman has hit a team-high 52 3-pointers - the fourth-most by a freshman in school history - while averaging 13.1 points. Howland told reporters Monday he was unsure of the status of point guard I.J. Ready (10.1 points, 4.3 assists), who missed Saturday’s loss at LSU with back spasms.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas and St. Bonaventure are the only two teams in the nation with three players averaging 16-plus points.

2. Mississippi State senior G Fred Thomas, who is averaging 5.1 points, needs seven to reach 1,000 in his career.

3. Bell (70 made, 47.3 percent) and Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield (93, 51.1 percent as of Sunday) are the only high-major players leading their league in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 80, Mississippi State 74