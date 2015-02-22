Arkansas 65, Mississippi State 61

No. 17 Arkansas 65, MississippiState 61: Bobby Portis had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocksas the Razorbacks shut down the Bulldogs late to earn acome-from-behind win.Rashad Madden had a team-high 16points for Arkansas (22-5, 11-3 SEC), which held the Bulldogs to onefree throw over a 7:47 span in the closing minutes. Michael Quallsadded 14 points as the Razorbacks won despite shooting 35.2 percentfrom the field, including 3-of-15 from 3-point range.

Craig Sword led Mississippi State(12-15, 5-9) with 15 points and five assists, while Gavin Warechipped in 13 and nine rebounds. Travis Daniels added 11 points butthe Bulldogs were hurt by 23 turnovers.

The game was close in the earlygoing, with the two teams tying five times in the first 10 minutesbefore the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to take an eight-point leadwith just over seven minutes to go. But an 8-2 run, capped byback-to-back 3-pointers by Anton Beard and Jacorey Williams, got theRazorbacks within two with just over five minutes left, and the twoteams were separated by just one point at the break.

Mississippi State had afive-point lead midway through the second half, but Arkansas went ona 10-3 run to take the lead back with just over five minutes to play.Portis’ dunk with 42 seconds to play put Arkansas up six, but Swordmade a 3 and Roquez Johnson had a layup to slice the lead to one with26 seconds to go before the Razorbacks made five free throws down thestretch to clinch the win.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Mississippi State dominated the glass, outboading Arkansas42-31. … Neither team shot well from 3-point range, as the Bulldogsfinished 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. … Alandise Harris, whoentered the game averaging 7.6 points, was held scoreless for justthe second time this season on 0-of-5 shooting.