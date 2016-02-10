Mississippi State 78, Arkansas 46

Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, leading the Bulldogs past Arkansas 78-46 Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State forward Gavin Ware added 21 points, 17 coming in the second half, and guard Greg Sword finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs (10-13, 2-8 SEC), who snapped a two-game slide. Ware also grabbed 10 rebounds, one of three Bulldogs to reach double figures in rebounds.

The Razorbacks (12-12, 5-6 SEC) shot a dismal 22.2 percent from the field and made only one of 10 3-point attempts. Arkansas fell to 1-7 in true road games this season.

Guard Anthlon Bell scored nine points and guard Jimmy Whitt added 11 points for Arkansas.

Mississippi State broke the game open with a 22-2 run early in the first half. The Bulldogs led 42-20 at halftime.

The onslaught continued in the second half. Guard Fred Thomas made a 3-pointer that put the Bulldogs ahead 58-30 with 13 minutes to play.

Mississippi State hosts Georgia on Saturday. Arkansas will look to bounce back at Ole Miss on Saturday.