Preview: Arkansas at Missouri

During his tenure at Missouri, Mike Anderson’s teams were dominant at Mizzou Arena, and he hopes his Arkansas team has the same experience when the Razorbacks visit the Tigers for a key Southeastern Conference matchup Thursday. That might be too much to ask of an Arkansas squad that’s 1-9 on the road, though the Razorbacks are coming off a 77-75 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Missouri won 75-71 at Arkansas on Jan. 28 and is trying to win three straight in the series for the first time since 1971.

The Tigers are reeling from three straight losses that have pushed their postseason hopes into a precarious position, but they’re hopeful for a boost from three straight home games over the next week. Missouri, which lost 84-79 to Kentucky in its last home contest, has not dropped back-to-back home games since the 2007-08 season, Anderson’s second with the Tigers. Like the Tigers, the Razorbacks desperately need a win to bolster their slim hopes of an NCAA Tournament berth, especially because of their poor road mark.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARKANSAS (15-8, 4-6 SEC): The Razorbacks’ postseason aspirations were in a world of trouble before winning their last two games, but with a win at Missouri and home victories over LSU and South Carolina in the next week, they could improve their case. Arkansas has only three players who average double-digit scoring with freshman forward Bobby Portis (13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds) leading the way, but they average 81 points — 20th-most in the nation. Much of the offense comes from Anderson’s signature pressure defense, as Arkansas forces 17.7 turnovers per game — second-most in the country behind VCU (19).

ABOUT MISSOURI (16-7, 4-6): The Tigers boast a trio of high-scoring guards in Jabari Brown (20.1 points), Jordan Clarkson (18.9 points) and Earnest Ross (14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds), but they don’t get much offensive production from anyone else. Brown has topped 20 points in seven of the last eight games, and all three scored 20 or more in Saturday’s 91-88 loss at Mississippi. If Missouri is going to have a successful March, though, it needs more from the frontcourt duo of freshman Johnathan Williams III (6.2 points, 7.3 rebounds) and sophomore Ryan Rosburg (five points, 4.6 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Both Brown and Clarkson have scored in double figures in all 23 games this season, matching Melvin Booker’s streak to open the 1993-94 season. The last Missouri player to hit double digits in the first 24 games was Doug Smith, who did so in all 30 contests in 1990-91.

2. Anderson’s teams are 80-1 all-time when recording at least 20 assists.

3. Fifteen of Missouri’s last 16 games have been decided by 10 points or fewer, while seven of Arkansas’ last nine SEC games have been decided by seven points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Missouri 73, Arkansas 71