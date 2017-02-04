Missouri hopes for an emotional boost that can help end its 13-game skid when it hosts Arkansas and former coach Mike Anderson in an SEC matchup on Saturday. The contest has been tabbed the “Rally For Rhyan Game” in honor of Rhyan Loos, the six-year-old daughter of Missouri coaching staff member Brad Loos, and her battle with pediatric cancer.

The Tigers need all the emotional help they can get after enduring another frustrating season thus far, as they’re winless since Dec. 6 and still are looking for their first SEC victory. The skid already has included a 92-73 drubbing at Arkansas on Jan. 14, but Anderson points to his team’s 99-71 loss at Oklahoma State last Saturday as evidence the Razorbacks have no business looking past the Tigers. “This game has nothing to do with what took place here three weeks ago,” Anderson told reporters. “All we have to do is put the tape in - I think I threw it away - of Oklahoma State. There should be no overconfidence.” Arkansas has won five straight conference games, though, and is tied for fourth place with Alabama - a team it trounced 87-68 on Wednesday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ARKANSAS (17-5, 6-3 SEC): The Razorbacks boast four players who average double digits in points and another just below the 10-point mark, and they count on their defense to provide much of their offense. Three-point specialists Dusty Hannahs (14.3 points) and Daryl Macon (13.2) are the team’s top two scorers, but Arkansas thrives on forcing turnovers and producing layups with its pressure defense. Big man Moses Kingsley (12.2 points, 7.9 rebounds) has registered a total of 57 blocked shots and at least one in 20 of the 22 games this season.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-16, 0-9): The Tigers’ most productive players are Kevin Puryear (11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds) and Jordan Barnett (11.1, 6.2) – the team’s only double-digit scorers. Reserve Terrence Phillips (9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists) led the team with 14 points in Thursday’s 93-54 rout at Florida, as the Tigers shot a season-low 30.2 percent. The offensive woes are nothing new for Missouri, which has shown improvement defensively in coach Kim Anderson’s third season but is among the worst teams in the nation in field-goal percentage (34 percent) and 3-point field-goal percentage (28.4).

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas has won five of its last six SEC road games and has overcome at least a 12-point deficit in all three conference road victories this season.

2. Missouri is 0-12 when it ties or loses the rebounding battle.

3. The Razorbacks are 12-0 when tied or leading at the half, while Missouri has lost six games after being ahead at the break.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 79, Missouri 70