Missouri 86, Arkansas 85: Jabari Brown scored 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with 12.2 seconds left, as the host Tigers swept the season series from the Razorbacks and their former coach.

Brown spun into the lane and hit a short fall-away jumper for the lead and Rashad Madden missed a driving floater on the ensuing possession as Missouri (17-7, 5-6 SEC) held on to beat coach Mike Anderson’s team for the third straight time. Jordan Clarkson scored 27 points and Earnest Ross added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Madden scored 17 points and Alandise Harris added 16 for Arkansas (15-9, 4-7), which has lost three straight to Missouri for the first time since 1971. Bobby Portis collected 15 points and eight rebounds and Coty Clarke scored 12 points as the Razorbacks dropped to 1-10 on the road.

Missouri led by 10 early in the second half before Harris rattled off eight points in less than two minutes to pull the Razorbacks even and Michael Qualls slammed home back-to-back alley-oops — converting the second one into a three-point play — to give Arkansas a 71-67 lead. The Tigers answered with a 14-2 spurt, including a 3-pointer from Wes Clark with the shot clock running down to regain control, but Missouri went more than four minutes without a field goal before Brown’s game-winner.

The Tigers struggled from outside, going 4-for-17 from beyond the arc, but they made up for it by hitting 34-of-38 free throws — including all 19 in the first half. With Arkansas leading 33-32 with just over five minutes left in the half, Brown scored 10 straight Missouri points and Ross added a layup to cap a 12-2 run as the Tigers took a 48-42 lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri made 23 consecutive free throws to start the game, tying a single-game school record, before Brown’s miss with 14:03 left. The Tigers made 28 straight from the line dating to their previous game, breaking the previous school mark of 26. … Both Brown and Clarkson have scored in double figures in each of Missouri’s 24 games, the longest such streak by a Tiger to start a season since Doug Smith did so in all 30 contests in 1990-91. … Sixteen of Missouri’s last 17 games have been decided by 10 points or fewer while eight of Arkansas’ last 10 SEC games have been within seven points.