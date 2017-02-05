Missouri beats Arkansas to halt 13-game slide

Reserve Jordan Barnett scored 17 points as Missouri made enough plays down the stretch and stopped a 13-game losing streak with an 83-78 victory over Arkansas on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers (6-16, 1-9 SEC) picked up their first win since beating Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 6 and avoided their longest losing streak in school history. Missouri also snapped a 14-game slide in SEC play dating to last season.

K.J. Walton scored 16 points and Kevin Puryear added 15 for Missouri, which shot 50.9 percent. The Tigers were 6 of 21 from 3-point range but 21 of 32 inside the arc.

Jaylen Barford scored a season-high 23 points for Arkansas (17-6, 6-4), which lost for the second time in three games after winning four straight. Darryl Macon added 15 and Dusty Hannahs contributed 12 but Moses Kingsley was held to four points and two rebounds.

Missouri led by double digits most of the first half and nearly lost its lead late in the second half. Arkansas was within two points on three occasions in the final three-plus minutes.

Two free throws by Terrance Phillips gave Missouri an 80-76 lead with 1:51 left and Arkansas squandered its best chance on the next possession. After Arkansas retained possession following a missed shot, Puryear stripped Barford near the 3-point line with about a minute left.

Barford got it to 81-78 on a layup with 14 seconds remaining but Phillips hit a foul shot and Barford was stripped by Walton with nine seconds remaining.