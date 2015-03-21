Preview: Arkansas vs. North Carolina

Two teams that barely avoided the upset bug in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64 meet Saturday when No. 5 seed Arkansas faces fourth-seeded North Carolina in Jacksonville, Fla. The Razorbacks advanced with a 56-53 win over No. 12 seed Wofford, while the Tar Heels needed four points by Justin Jackson in the final minute to edge Harvard 67-65. “It’s the luckiest I’ve ever felt after a basketball game in my entire life,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams told reporters.

Williams can become the 15th coach in Division I history to win 750 games with a victory over Arkansas, but the Tar Heels will need a complete effort to get past the Razorbacks. Both teams average at least 77 points and bring plenty of star power to the floor, starting with SEC Player of the Year Bobby Portis (17.5 points, 8.8 rebounds), who led Arkansas to its conference championship game. Portis should be tested by a formidable Tar Heels frontline led by Jackson and Brice Johnson, who averages a team-high 7.7 rebounds.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT ARKANSAS (27-8): The Razorbacks are known for their up-tempo pace, but they showed a strong half-court game against Wofford and held on after guard Michael Qualls scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Portis and Qualls were the top-scoring duo in the SEC at 33.1 points per game, and point guard Rashad Madden averages 4.5 assists. Guard Anton Beard (35 steals) was named to the SEC all-freshman team and has started the last 15 games for the Razorbacks, who are 20-0 this season when forcing at least 15 turnovers.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (25-11): Point guard Marcus Paige continued his strong play from the ACC tournament with a solid effort against Harvard with 12 points and six assists. Jackson scored 14 points and forward Isaiah Hicks added nine off the bench, but the Tar Heels committed 17 turnovers and nearly blew a 16-point second-half lead. Forward Theo Pinson continues to be limited by a foot injury that forced him to miss the conference tournament, so the 6-8 Hicks could see a larger role against the Razorbacks.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to next Thursday’s Sweet 16 in Los Angeles.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament, when North Carolina won 108-77.

3. Arkansas is 10-2 in games decided by six or fewer points.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 84, North Carolina 81