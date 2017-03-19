Preview: Arkansas vs. North Carolina

North Carolina has unfinished business in the NCAA Tournament, but the next step for the top-seeded Tar Heels is Sunday's encounter with eighth-seeded Arkansas in Greenville, S.C. The Razorbacks advanced to the second round in the South Region with a close win over Seton Hall, while the Tar Heels cruised in their tournament opener.

Justin Jackson was the story for North Carolina on Friday, posting 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting (5-of-8 from the arc) in a much-needed performance for the ACC Player of the Year. The junior had shot 7-of-31 from the arc during a four-game shooting slump and also pulled down seven rebounds in the Round of 64 - his highest total in two months. “Everybody panics when somebody is having an off day, multiple off days,” point guard Joel Berry II said after the 103-64 win against Texas Southern, “but that’s just part of the game. Sometimes it doesn’t go in for you and just seeing (Jackson’s) 3s go down tonight, it was pretty good. And I have confidence in him no matter what.” Arkansas received a combined 43 points from Moses Kingsley and Jaylen Barford in its 77-71 victory against Seton Hall and is eyeing its first Sweet 16 since 1996.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT ARKANSAS (26-9): The Razorbacks are 0-8 all-time against No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, although they enter this weekend having won nine of their last 11 games and proved they can win despite getting outrebounded by 14 against Seton Hall. Five players combined to score all 77 points for Arkansas with Kingsley shooting 10-of-13 and Barford adding seven rebounds and four steals to go with his 20 points. Dustin Thomas gave the team a lift in the first round with 13 points - matching a season high - while Dusty Hannahs chipped in 14 points, scoring in double-digits for the 15th time in his last 16 games.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (28-7): In their first NCAA Tournament game since losing the 2016 national title at the buzzer, the Tar Heels shot over 50 percent from the field and doubled up Texas Southern on the boards, 54-27, while overcoming a poor performance from their point guard. Berry shot 1-of-8 from the field and 1-of-6 from long range and has missed 10 of his 12 3-point attempts over the last two games, although he remains the team's best 3-point shooter (40.7 percent). Kennedy Meeks has increased his shooting percentage in five straight games, from 37.5 percent to 42.9 to 57.1 to 64.3 to 75 percent (3-of-4) as part of a 13-point effort in the Round of 64.

TIP-INS

1. Hannahs is 27-of-27 from the foul line over the last six games. For the season, he is shooting 90.8 percent from the stripe.

2. This is the sixth meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the teams. Both of the Razorbacks' last two NCAA Tournament exits came at the hands of the Tar Heels (2008, 2015).

3. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Butler or 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 88, Arkansas 78