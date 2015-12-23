Arkansas 97, North Florida 72

Junior forward Moses Kingsley scored 22 points on 11-of-17 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots, and Arkansas never trailed in a 97-72 victory over North Florida on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Senior guard Anthlon Bell added 20 points, including 14 in the second half, for the Razorbacks (6-5). Sophomore guard Anton Beard had 13, and junior guard Manuale Watkins contributed 11.

Junior guard Dallas Moore scored 17 to lead North Florida (10-5). Senior guard Trent Mackey added 16 for the Ospreys, including five 3-pointers.

The Razorbacks led by eight at the half and then scored the first six points of the second half to push the margin to double digits for good.

Arkansas outrebounded the Ospreys 52-28, including a 21-8 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Razorbacks held a 60-20 advantage in points in the paint and scored 16 points off 14 North Florida turnovers.

Arkansas’ lead grew to as many as 13 in the first half. The Razorbacks shot 52 percent in the opening 20 minutes and finished at 53.2 percent for the game. The Ospreys shot 39 percent from the floor overall.