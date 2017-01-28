Preview: Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State and Arkansas seemingly couldn't get enough of each other for over four decades, playing 44 times from 1930-1971, before it all came to a screeching halt. The two teams meet for only the fifth time in the last 46 years - and first time since 2003 - Saturday as the Razorbacks visit the Cowboys as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

"(Arkansas is) so close to here, it's a shame we don't play every year or create the rivalry. I'd love that. (For) our fans, their fans, it'd be a good deal," Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood told The Oklahoman in regards to the two schools whose campuses are separated by less than 180 miles. The Cowboys' domination may have led to the rivalry going dormant for as long as it did, as they have won the last four meetings and nine of the least 10 to take a commanding 36-14 lead in the series. After dropping each of its first six Big 12 contests, Oklahoma State appears to have found its groove with consecutive victories, including Monday's 89-76 home win over TCU. The Razorbacks also got off to a rough start in conference action with three losses in their first four games, but the Razorbacks have won four straight to move back into the upper half of the SEC.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARKANSAS (16-4): The Razorbacks have five players averaging between 9.5 and 14.1 points, including top reserve and leading scorer Dusty Hannahs, who scored 14 of his team's final 21 points at Vanderbilt on Tuesday to help Arkansas overcome a 15-point deficit with 6:02 remaining. Second-leading scorer Daryl Macon (14 points per game) capped off the rally with three free throws with 1.6 seconds left and is shooting 89.1 percent from the foul line this season, second only to Hannah's SEC-best 89.2. Senior forward Moses Kingsley (12.2) is second in the conference in rebounding (8.2) and ranks second in the SEC in career double-doubles with 21 after posting 10 points and 11 boards versus the Commodores.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-8): The Cowboys have placed less emphasis on jumping into passing lanes on defense during their winning streak and allowed an average of 70 points over that stretch after giving up 85.7 during their six-game slide. Jawun Evans (18.2 points) and Jeffrey Carroll (17.7) rank second and third, respectively, in the conference in scoring, although the latter has been red-hot recently, leading the league in field-goal percentage (61.1) and 3-point percentage (64) during Big 12 play. Senior sharpshooter Phil Forte III (13.9 points) is four 3-pointers shy of breaking Keiton Page's school record of 299 for a career and becoming only the seventh player in Big 12 history to reach 300 career triples.

TIP-INS

1. The Cowboys and Razorbacks are two of eight high-major teams in the country to score 90-plus points in seven or more games this season.

2. A win Saturday would give Arkansas its best 21-game start since 1997-98, when it opened 18-3.

3. With its next victory, Oklahoma State will top its win total from last season (12-20).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 91, Arkansas 86