Cowboys jump out early, rout Razorbacks

Oklahoma State romped to a big early lead Saturday, then continued on to a rout of Arkansas 99-71 at a sold-out Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys scored the game’s first nine points and never trailed, winning their third straight in a Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup between one-time rivals.

Guard Jeffrey Carroll led Oklahoma State with 20 points and guard Phil Forte III added 18 and fired in four 3-pointers, becoming the school’s all-time 3-point leader. Forte entered the game three behind Keiton Page on the career 3-pointers made list and his fourth, at the 5:21 mark, gave him 300 in his senior season.

The Razorbacks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped, were led by guard Jaylen Barford’s 21 points.

Oklahoma State, winning its third straight, owned a double-digit lead for good by the 10:12 mark of the opening half, 27-17, and only built on it from that point on.

The Cowboys, improving to 13-8 overall, return to Big 12 Conference play Monday night with a visit to Bedlam rival Oklahoma. The Razorbacks, 16-5, play again on Wednesday, at home against Alabama.

Arkansas’ worst loss of the season had been by 26 points to Kentucky.

The Cowboys led the Razorbacks by 26 -- at the half.

Oklahoma State scored the game’s first nine points and kept extending the lead, to 18-7, 31-17, 43-22 and finally 59-23 into intermission.

The Cowboys had four players in double figures by the end of the first half. Point guard Juwan Evans led the way with 12, while Carroll, Forte and guard Davon Dillard added 10 each. Nine Oklahoma State players in all scored at least two points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas didn’t have a player with more than seven. Barford led the Razorbacks with seven, and those all came in the first 5:41, as he was the only Arkansas player to score during that stretch, when the Cowboys led 16-7.

Two Arkansas starters -- forward Arlando Cook and guard Daryl Macon -- failed to score in the half.