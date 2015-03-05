Preview: Arkansas at South Carolina

Arkansas knows it can secure a welcomed double-bye to start the SEC Tournament starting with Thursday’s trip to South Carolina. The No. 18 Razorbacks, whose seven-game winning streak ended in Saturday’s 84-67 loss to top-ranked Kentucky, sit in second place in the SEC and with a victory against either the Gamecocks or against LSU on Saturday would be assured of finishing in the top four in the conference standings. South Carolina is 11th in the league and has dropped nine of its past 13.

Arkansas’ Bobby Portis, the SEC’s second-leading scorer at 17.5 points, scored 18 points in the Razorbacks’ 75-55 home victory over the Gamecocks on Feb. 3. The Razorbacks lead the SEC in scoring and ranked ninth nationally at 79.1 points entering Wednesday, fueled by Portis – who has scored 20 or more points 10 times this season. South Carolina limits opponents to 38.6 percent shooting from the field, second in the league and 21st in the country.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT ARKANSAS (23-6, 12-4 SEC): Portis and Michael Qualls (eighth in the league in scoring at 15.2 points) form one of the top scoring duos in the nation, combining for 32 points and 17 rebounds against Kentucky. Rashad Madden is third in the conference in assists per game at 4.7. The Razorbacks have won seven SEC games by six points or less and are 10-2 in their past 12 contests.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (14-14, 5-11): Tyrone Johnson scored a career-high 28 points Saturday in the Gamecocks’ 81-68 victory over Mississippi State. Laimonas Chatkevicius has scored a career-high 18 points in each of his past two games, shooting 15-of-25 from the field. The Gamecocks are coming off their best shooting performance (46.3 percent) in 12 games and their highest scoring output in SEC play.

TIP-INS

1. Portis is fifth in the SEC in field-goal percentage at 56.3 percent and fourth in rebounding at 8.5.

2. The Gamecocks shot 27.9 percent from the field in the first meeting with Arkansas.

3. Arkansas ranks second in the league in 3-point shooting (36 percent); South Carolina is last at 29 percent.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 79, South Carolina 63