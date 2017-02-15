Preview: Arkansas at South Carolina

No. 19 South Carolina hopes to rejoin the logjam atop the SEC standings Wednesday with a victory over visiting Arkansas. The Gamecocks need a win to keep pace with Kentucky and Florida, who pulled one-half game ahead with triumphs on Tuesday.

While the Gamecocks are trying to stay on top in the conference, the Razorbacks simply need to get back on track. Arkansas is tied for fourth place and has dropped two of its last three, so South Carolina coach Frank Martin knows the team will be motivated to add a quality win to its resume. “We have to be very, very clean offensively so we don’t turn it over and take bad shots,” Martin told reporters. “We’ve got our hands full. We’ve got to make sure we take advantage of the opportunity that we’re playing at home." The Razorbacks have won six of their last eight SEC road games, but they haven’t knocked off a ranked opponent away from home since winning at Kentucky on Feb. 27, 2014.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (18-7, 7-5 SEC): The Razorbacks like to push the pace and rely on their defense to create offense. A trio of guards average double digits in points, with Dusty Hannahs (14.7 points) and Daryl Macon (13.1) leading the way. Moses Kingsley (11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds) has been a bit of a disappointment after earning Preseason SEC Player of the Year honors, and he has failed to score in double figures in two of his last three games.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (20-5, 10-2): The Gamecocks are led by one of the conference’s most dynamic players in Sindarius Thornwell (20.8 points, 7.5 rebounds), who is the reigning SEC Player of the Week after averaging 36 points and 12.5 rebounds in two games. Thornwell and fellow guards PJ Dozier (14 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Duane Notice (10.2 points) are the team’s biggest scoring threats, but Chris Silva (9.8, 5.8 rebounds) has upped his production in conference play. The Gamecocks are terrific at the defensive end and lead the nation in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 27.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas has failed to score 70 or more points only twice this season while South Carolina has allowed at least 70 six times, including each of its last three games.

2. South Carolina has forced at least 15 turnovers in every SEC game, and opponents are averaging 19.3 in league play.

3. The Gamecocks’ bench has been outscored by opponents’ reserves by 76 points in the last two games.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 76, Arkansas 71