Arkansas escapes South Carolina with win

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- If ever a game was a microcosm of two teams’ seasons, No. 18 Arkansas and South Carolina embodied it Thursday night.

The Razorbacks wasted a 20-point lead in the first half to fall behind by 11 points late in the second half but found enough resolve to rally for a 78-74 victory over the Gamecocks.

The victory clinched second place in the SEC for Arkansas and gave the Razorbacks their first victory in Columbia since 2011.

“It was a game of runs,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. “Our guys had enough in the tank and some resiliency to finish the game off by making some plays down the stretch. We found the energy to attack their zone with seven minutes to go.”

South Carolina coach Frank Martin has seen his team take several leads or be within striking distance in the closing minutes of SEC games only to come up short.

”It’s the story of our season,“ Martin said. ”Our kids practiced well and I knew we were going to play well. They fight and don’t back down.

“We put ourselves game after game after game in position to win and those last four minutes of the game are an adventure. I‘m disappointed with the loss. I‘m proud of the guys in the locker room, but it’s just frustrating.”

Arkansas sophomore forward Bobby Portis scored 24 points and made a sequence of big plays down to the stretch to provide the difference.

The final momentum swing came when South Carolina senior guard Tyrone Johnson left the game because of cramps with 2:29 remaining and the Gamecocks leading 73-70.

South Carolina freshman guard Marcus Stroman, who has sat out five of the last six games with a throat infection, missed a shot on a drive before Portis added a layup to make it a one-point game. Portis then stole an errant pass on the defensive end and junior guard Michael Qualls scored on a layup with 1:23 left to give the Razorbacks the lead.

South Carolina junior forward Mindaugas Kacinas missed a 3-pointer from the corner. The Gamecocks got the rebound, but Portis blocked a shot in the lane.

Portis again came up big when he rebounded a miss and scored to push the lead to 76-73. South Carolina sophomore Sindarius Thornwell made the first of two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining and missed the second on purpose.

Qualls got the rebound, and after a timeout, South Carolina was whistled for an intentional foul, with Portis making both shots for the final margin.

“That just shows the toughness of our team,” Portis said. “We got the big lead and lost it, but our guys still went out there and battled hard. That shows our toughness and togetherness.”

South Carolina (14-15, 5-12) started the second half with possibly its best offensive stretch of the season. The Gamecocks trailed 49-38 at the half but opened with an 11-2 run that included two 3-pointers from sophomore guard Duane Notice and a four-point play after he was fouled on the second one.

Arkansas slowed the run with two free throws and a three-point play before South Carolina ripped off a 13-2 spurt that gave the Gamecocks a 67-58 lead with 8:40 left. They went up by as many as 11 points, 71-60, with a little over seven minutes remaining.

That’s when Arkansas (24-6, 13-4) started its closing 18-2 run. The Razorbacks got back within 73-68 on junior guard Anthlon Bell’s fifth 3-pointer of the game. Bell struck again when he rebounded a Portis miss and scored to to bring the Razorbacks within 73-70 with 2:29 remaining to set the stage for the finish.

”Our guys are never out of the game,“ Anderson said. ”We were up 20 and then go down 11. That’s a big-time swing.

”We didn’t lose our poise. Most teams get in that situation and get rattled. Our guys have been in games like that so it seemed like we found a way to get on the right side of the column.

“I thought fatigue played a factor. We got aggressive and it seemed like they got a little more tentative. Their guys left it on the floor, but we had the run there at the end.”

Qualls added 18 points and four steals and Bell scored 17 points off the bench for the Razorbacks.

Johnson led the Gamecocks with 18 points in his final home game as team’s lone senior. He was disappointed in the way his home career ended.

“My legs are done,” Johnson said. “I gave everything I’ve got, but it didn’t end the way I wanted it to end. Tonight was my last home game and I gave everything I had, but we came up short. But I will still try to become a better person tomorrow. Thank my teammates for fighting for me.”

NOTES: Arkansas won at Colonial Life Arena for the first time since it opened in 2002. The Razorbacks are 1-6 all time. Their last previous visit was a 75-54 loss on Jan. 23, 2013. ... South Carolina has not won consecutive games since taking seven in a row from Nov. 26 to Jan. 3. ... The Razorbacks were 19-0 this season when forcing opponents into 15 or more turnovers. In the first meeting with South Carolina earlier this season, Arkansas forced 20 turnovers in a 75-55 victory. They only forced 16 Thursday night.