Arkansas 95, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 65

Arkansas 99, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 65: Anthlon Bell scored a career-high 18 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead five players in double figures and the Razorbacks routed the visiting Cougars in the season opener for both teams.

Michael Qualls had 16 points and Alandise Harris added 15 for the Razorbacks (1-0), who shot 51.6 percent and extended their home winning streak to 15 games. Qualls’ 3-pointer tied the score at 10 with 14:11 left in the first quarter and sparked a 39-9 run as the Razorbacks led by 29 at the half.

Tim Johnson led Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-1) with 13 points and six rebounds while Donivine Stewart had nine points. Kris Davis, who averaged 11.7 points last season, was held to five points.

Coty Clarke put Arkansas ahead 81-53 with seven minutes remaining and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Arkansas, which ranked second nationally in turnover margin last year, forced 23 turnovers with eight blocked shots.

Eleven different players scored for the Razorbacks, including freshman center Moses Kingsley, who scored his first career points with a layup to give Arkansas a 91-57 lead with 3:56 remaining. Kingsley had four points and a rebound for the Razorbacks, who won their 19th straight season opener.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas played without junior G Rashad Madden, who was suspended for the season opener for a violation of team rules. … Qualls brought the crowd to its feet when his thundering dunk over 6-foot-10 Grant Fiorentinos with 4:21 left in the first half put Arkansas ahead 45-16. … Highly touted freshman F Bobby Portis had six points and five rebounds in his Arkansas debut.