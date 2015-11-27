Preview: Arkansas vs. Stanford

Stanford hopes to halt a three-game slide when it takes on Arkansas in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Cardinal were no match for Villanova in a 59-45 defeat and are in danger of losing four consecutive non-conference games for the first time since the 1985-86 season.

Stanford’s winning run to the NIT championship in 2014-15 hasn’t translated into the hot start it had hoped for as it looks to salvage a season that is suddenly spiraling out of control. Arkansas looks to bounce back from an 83-73 loss to Georgia Tech in the semifinals. The Razorbacks have made at least six 3-pointers in each of their four games this season but were manhandled on the boards 50-26, and hope to avoid dropping below .500 in non-conference play for the first time since 2009-10. “I thought our lack of physicality was very evident and they took advantage of us,”Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told reporters. “We know we have some shortcomings so some other guys really have to step it up.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN.

ABOUT STANFORD (2-3): Dorian Pickens was one of the lone bright spots for the Cardinal as he notched 11 points and a career-best 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Reid Travis struggled with his shot as he finished 2-of-8 for seven points after scoring a career-high 18 points in his previous outing, but did contribute a personal-best 12 rebounds. Travis, Marcus Allen (3-of-12) and Rosco Allen (1-of-6) combined to go 6-of-26 from the floor as the Cardinal shot 26 percent from the field as a team.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-2): Dusty Hannahs continues to impress following his transfer from Texas Tech as the junior guard led the Razorbacks in scoring once more, racking up 17 points in a losing cause. Trey Thomas pulled down a rebound in seven minutes of action before suffering an ankle injury; his status for Friday’s game is unknown. Anthlon Bell drained four 3-pointers en route to 14 points and Moses Kingsley added 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds against the Yellow Jackets.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas is 3-11 in the state of New York, with its last win coming in 1990.

2. Hannahs is 7-of-8 from 3-point range in his last two games.

3. Stanford is 3-4 all-time at the Barclays Center.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 77, Stanford 71