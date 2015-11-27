Stanford 69, Arkansas 66

Senior forward Rosco Allen had a career-high 25 points and nine rebounds to help Stanford storm back for a 69-66 victory over Arkansas on Friday in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sophomore forward Michael Humphrey and junior guard Marcus Allen scored 12 points apiece for Stanford (3-3). Sophomore forward Reid Travis had 10 points and six rebounds.

Senior guard Anthlon Bell scored 17 points for Arkansas (2-3). Freshman guard Jimmy Whitt matched his career high with 14 points. Sophomore forward Moses Kingsley had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Arkansas mounted an early 15-0 run to take an 18-4 lead with 15:08 to play in the opening period. The Razorbacks took a 31-11 lead with 8:57 to go, but Stanford battled back. The Cardinal staged a 16-2 run to cut the deficit to 33-27 on a layup by Travis with 3:39 remaining.

Arkansas led 41-31 at the break and maintained a comfortable lead through most of the second half, but Stanford outscored the Razorbacks 21-1 over the last 6:19. The Cardinal took the lead on a goaltending call with two seconds remaining and added two free throws after a technical foul was called on Arkansas.

A half-court heave by junior guard Dusty Hannahs rimmed out at the buzzer for the Razorbacks.