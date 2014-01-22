Preview: Arkansas at Tennessee

Arkansas will try to snap a five-game road losing streak when it visits Tennessee in an SEC contest on Wednesday. Odds are the Razorbacks will probably need overtime to do it. Arkansas played a school record three consecutive overtime games heading into this one, losing two but upsetting No. 14 Kentucky 87-85 in the other.

The game pits the nation’s 15th ranked scoring offense in Arkansas (83.3) against a Tennessee defense that ranks No. 1 in the SEC during conference play allowing just 62 points per game. In fact, only three opponents have scored more than 67 points against the Vols this season: UTEP (78), Kentucky (74) and Wichita State (70). The Razorbacks, coming off a 66-61 overtime loss at Georgia, haven’t been held to less than 70 points in back-to-back games this season and have scored 100 points in a game three times this season.

TIME: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ARKANSAS (12-5, 1-3 SEC): The Razorbacks have held a lead with less than five minutes remaining in all three of their previous games only to lose two of them in overtime. Sophomore guard Michael Qualls, who is averaging a team-best 12.4 points, saved the Hogs from getting swept in those three contests with a game-winning dunk with 0.2 seconds left against Kentucky. Freshman forward Bobby Porter is second on the team in scoring (12.1) and tops the team in rebounding (6.6).

ABOUT TENNESSEE (11-6, 2-2): The Vols lead the SEC in rebounding margin (12.5) and rank eighth in the nation in offensive rebounds (14.7). Junior forward Jarnell Stokes is averaging 13.8 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranks sixth nationally in offensive rebounds (4.24). Guard Jordan McRae leads the team in scoring (18.4) which also ranks sixth in the SEC.

TIP-INS

1. Stokes has 27 career double-doubles which leads all active players in the SEC.

2. Arkansas’ bench is averaging 36.6 points per game.

3. Arkansas is 19-1 under coach Mike Anderson when forcing 20 turnovers in a game.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 78, Arkansas 74