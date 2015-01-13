Preview: Arkansas at Tennessee

Arkansas continues to be one of the hotter teams in theSEC - if not the country - having won sevenstraight games heading into Tuesday’s visit to Tennessee. By contrast,the Volunteers are coming off an embarrassing outing against Alabama,scoring 38 points in an 18-point home loss. Tennessee averages 63.9 points and will likely need to exceed that againstthe No. 19 Razorbacks, who rank seventh in the nation at 83.9 points per game.

Arkansasfeatures the SEC’s top scoring duo in Bobby Portis (18.1 points per game) andMichael Qualls (15.8), but is more than a two-man team. The Razorbacksplay well together, ranking fifth in the country at 18assists per game led by guard Rashad Madden, who is averaging 5.3assists in less than 25 minutes per game. The Tennessee offense reliesheavily on senior guard Josh Richardson, who leads the team with 16.1points and 3.4 assists per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ARKANSAS (13-2, 2-0 SEC):For Arkansas coach Mike Anderson, oftentimes the Razorbacks need tofocus most on their energy. With the team’s frenetic pace on bothends of the floor, execution can sometimes take a back seat to justhaving great effort for the team to be successful. One such instancewas in the Saturday’s 82-70 victory over Vanderbilt, when the Commodoresoutshot the Razorbacks 52 percent to 48 but were doomed by aseason-high 22 turnovers and 15 offensive rebounds by Arkansas.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (9-5, 1-1): Withteams focusing on stopping Richardson, the Volunteers’ offense hasbogged down, leaving coach Donnie Tyndall the need to finda secondary scorer. Problem is, no one has stepped forward, and thisis no obvious candidate that can create his own shot. Tyndall pointedto Detrick Mostella, Devon Baulkman and Kevin Punter as players whoare good when someone sets them up for a shot as opposed to breakingdown a defender on their own.TIP-INS

1. Qualls has 17 dunks thisseason, and the Razorbacks are 12-1 over the past two seasons when hehas two or more dunks in a game.

2. Tyndall may switch hisstarting lineup, saying he was leaning toward replacing F WillieCarmichael and Punter with F Derek Reese and G Robert Hubbs afterCarmichael and Punter combined for two points and four reboundsagainst Alabama.

3. Arkansas is off to its first2-0 start in SEC play since the 2007-08 season.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 79,Tennessee 62