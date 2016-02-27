Preview: Arkansas at Tennessee

Tennessee looks to continue its dominance at home this season when it hosts Arkansas in a Saturday night Southeastern Conference contest. The Volunteers have gone 12-2 at Thompson-Boling Arena this year, taking their last four at home, while the Razorbacks come in riding a two-game winning streak.

Arkansas won the first meeting between the two schools earlier this season, racking up 85 points and shooting 52.6 percent from the field in an 18-point victory. Center Moses Kingsley led the way with 17 points in that game and has been a force for the Razorbacks all season, leading the team in scoring (16.3 points) and rebounding (9.4). Throw in a pair of 3-point bombers in Anthlon Bell (15.9 points, 80 3-pointers) and Dusty Hannahs (16.2 points, 72 3-pointers), and coach Mike Anderson’s squad can be tough to stop. The Volunteers are hoping Arkansas plays to its 1-8 record in true road games this season, as they try to make up for the absence of leading scorer Kevin Punter (22.2 points), who will miss his third straight contest with a stress fracture in his right foot.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ARKANSAS (14-14, 7-8 SEC): One area Anderson would really like his team to improve upon in the next couple weeks is playing better at the end of close games. The Razorbacks have won only one of their last five games decided by five points or fewer, although Anderson does recognize that getting more experience in those kind of close contests will only help in the future. “Experience teaches you that with 26 seconds on the clock, you want to get the last shot, not turn the ball over,” Anderson told reporters. “We did that a couple of times (this season). Or even in the (four-point loss on Feb. 17) against Auburn, I mean, you don’t gamble going down the stretch, you stay solid on your defense.”

ABOUT TENNESSEE (13-15, 6-9): If there’s a bright spot to this season for first-year coach Rick Barnes, it has the play of his younger players, who have been forced into action and started to contribute in big ways. Freshmen scored 45 percent of the team’s points against South Carolina on Wednesday, with guard Shembari Phillips scoring a season-high 16 points. “At one time (against South Carolina), when we thought we finally had a team out on the court that was competing, it was four freshmen and one of them being a walk-on,” Barnes told reporters. “Probably the brightest thing has been that the freshmen have been able to play some quality minutes. And they do understand what it’s going to be about.”

TIP-INS

1. Against LSU on Tuesday, Bell passed Arkansas’ all-time leading scorer Todd Day for fourth place on the program’s list for career 3-pointers made, sitting at 228 entering this game.

2. Tennessee is 11-2 this season when it attempts more free throws than its opponents.

3. Though the overall series between the two teams is close, with the Volunteers leading 19-17, Tennessee has a decided 11-2 advantage in games played in Knoxville.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 83, Tennessee 72