Tennessee 81, Arkansas 74: Jordan McRae scored 24 of his season-high 34 points in the second half to rally the host Volunteers to the SEC win.

Jeronne Maymon scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Josh Richardson added 10 points for Tennessee (12-6, 3-2). McRae was 4-of-8 from 3-point range, including one with 2:49 left that broke a 68-68 tie and gave the Volunteers the lead for good.

Coty Clarke finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, Rashad Madden had 15 points and eight rebounds and Fred Gulley III scored 11 points for Arkansas (12-6, 1-4). It was the sixth straight road loss dating back to last season for the Razorbacks, who fell to 2-21 in true road games under head coach Mike Anderson.

Arkansas hit six of of its first eight field goal tries en route to an early 13-6 lead, but Tennessee responded with a 12-0 run highlighted by a 3-pointer by Armani Moore to go ahead 18-13. The fast-paced half featured five ties and five lead changes with the Volunteers going into halftime with a 39-37 lead.

The Razorbacks used an 11-0 run that featured 3-pointers by Gulley and Anthlon Bell to take a 59-51 lead, but the Vols rallied to tie it, 63-63, on a 3-pointer by Richardson with just over eight minutes to go. Tennessee took the lead for good on McRae’s 3-pointer that highlighted a game-ending 15-6 run by the Vols.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McRae made a career-high 12 free throws in 14 attempts and also had seven rebounds. ... McRae’s career high is 35 points. ... Madden, who scored in double figures just 12 times in his first two seasons with the Hogs, has now done it 13 times in the last 15 games.