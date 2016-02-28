Arkansas 75, Tennessee 65

Junior guard Dusty Hannahs scored 17 points to lead visiting Arkansas to a 75-65 victory over Tennessee on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Senior guard Anthlon Bell scored 16 points for Arkansas (15-14, 8-8 Southeastern Conference). Sophomore guard Anton Beard added 10 points.

Senior forward Armani Moore had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Tennessee (13-16, 6-10). Freshman forward Admiral Schofield had 15 points and nine rebounds and freshman guard Shembari Phillips scored 13 points.

Arkansas jumped out to a 17-10 lead on a jumper by freshman guard Jimmy Whitt, but Tennessee rallied to take a 24-23 lead on a free throw by Moore. The Razorbacks went up 34-27 with 3:27 to play in the opening period, but the Volunteers ended the half with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to one.

Tennessee went up 37-34 early in the second half, but Arkansas scored seven of the next nine points to go up 41-39. The Razorbacks took a 55-47 lead on a three-point play by Beard and went up 60-49 on a layup by Whitt. The Volunteers got within seven with just over two minutes remaining, but they couldn’t get any closer.