Preview: Arkansas at Vanderbilt

The first four-game winning streak of the season for Vanderbilt and coach Kevin Stallings has the Commodores riding high as they head into Saturday’s SEC matchup with visiting Arkansas. Kyle Fuller overcame an illness to match his season high of 10 assists as the Commodores knocked off Tennessee at home on Wednesday. “He was sick and he needs to get sick more often, because that was an incredible performance by him,” Stallings said regarding Fuller, who also had 12 points despite becoming ill during a timeout. “Really proud of my team, I couldn’t be more proud of them. They really fought. We didn’t handle the end of the game so well, but aside from that, I was just tickled pink how well our guys played and how hard they played.”

The talk surrounding the Razorbacks is all about Bobby Portis, who established a school record for points by a freshman with 35 in a victory over Alabama. The 6-10, 240-pound forward, who surpassed the mark of 34 points set twice by Scotty Thurman during the 1992-93 season, scored 17 in a row at one point as the Razorbacks ended their two-game losing streak. “Thank goodness for Bobby Portis,” coach Mike Anderson told reporters. “Give our guys credit, they went to the well, and the well was pretty full tonight. Those guys trusted him enough to let him have it. What a performance by Bobby. He continues to get better each and every game.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ARKANSAS (14-8, 3-6 SEC): Not only were the 35 points by Portis a freshman record, but they were the most points scored by an Arkansas player since Jannero Pargo recorded 35 against Mississippi State in 2002 and the second-most scored in an SEC game this season. He also had a career-high six blocked shots to go with nine rebounds, which gave him the team high for the 11th time this season. “No matter what’s thrown at him, he’s really in the mix of making good things happen for our team,” Anderson said. “Six blocked shots, that tells me he was very active.”

ABOUT VANDERBILT (13-8, 5-4 SEC): During the four-game winning streak, the Commodores have held their opponents to just 34.5 percent shooting and an average of 54.5 points per game, which is 10 below their season average. Stalling’s team held Tennessee, which shoots over 44 percent on the season, to 37.7 percent while making 52.2 percent of its own shots. “I thought Vanderbilt did a good job of setting the tone and playing with a lot of energy,” Tennessee coach Cuonzo Martin said after his team lost for the first time in the last four meetings with Vanderbilt. “They got the crowd into the game, and they competed on both ends of the floor.”

TIP-INS

1. The 14 field goals by Portis against Alabama are the second-most by a Razorback in an SEC game.

2. The Razorbacks lead the series 18-11 but have lost two straight and are just 4-8 on the road.

3. F Rod Odom, who leads the Commodores in scoring with an average of 14.9 points, scored 26 against Tennessee.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 66, Arkansas 64